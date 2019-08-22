West Indies skipper Jason Holder
West Indies skipper Jason Holder

West Indies Team upbeat for the challenge: Jason Holder on Test series against India

ANI | Updated: Aug 22, 2019 08:16 IST

St John's [Antigua and Barbuda], Aug 22 (ANI): Exuding confidence of giving a tough fight to India during the two-match Test series, West Indies skipper Jason Holder said that all the members in the team are upbeat for the challenge of facing the number one ranked Test team.
"I think the mindset in the team is positive. The guys are upbeat for the challenge. We have played good Test cricket for the past couple of years, we have been able to put up some series wins. The guys know what is at stake, and it is just a matter of doing small things right," Holder told reporters ahead of the first Test match.
"If we want to beat the top teams, we need to be up for the challenge. I am personally looking towards the challenge of playing against Virat, Ashwin. I think from a team perspective, we get the best out of ourselves when we play against the best, we tend to go hard at them," he added.
Ahead of the series, West Indies included former cricketers Brian Lara and Ramnaresh Sarwan in the pre-series camp. Holder said that the duo has been helpful in providing aid to the side.
"Brian brings a lot of stature in terms of his career, of what he has achieved. In terms of the mental aspect, it was a situation where he came in and broke it down really nicely for us. Sarwan has been awesome in the dressing room, he was a bit more of a tactician," Holder said.
When asked about the batting unit, Holder replied that the batting lineup can come good collectively a bit more often, adding the batters can improve.
"I do not think we need to do something different from what we have been doing. Our success has come from being patient. As a bowling unit, we have shown good performances. When I talk about batting, I still believe we have not collectively performed well. We need to improve and hope for better performances," Holder said.
Holder who won the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Test player of the year on Tuesday, said that he always wants to perform in a way that can make his team win.
He also gave his views on Rahkeem Cornwall, the spinner who has been included into the team squad for the series against India.
"It is all about the team for me. I just wish for showing performances which can make the team win," Holder said.
"Rahkeem has done well for many years in regional cricket. If he gets a chance in the playing XI, I hope he does well. He's a good fielder as he has got a safe pair of hands," he added.
When enquired about the team combination, Holder replied that the final playing XI will be decided on the game day after having a look at the wicket.
"Team combination will boil down to how the pitch conditions are. The last Test we played here, we went in with four seamers and it worked out fine for us," Holder said.
West Indies were not able to register any win in the recently concluded T20I and ODI series against India.
The Men in Blue outclassed Windies 3-0 in T20Is whereas they defeated the team from Caribbean 2-0 in ODIs.
India and West Indies take on each other in the first Test at Antigua later today. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 09:36 IST

Getting selected for series against India means a lot, says...

St John's [Antigua and Barbuda], Aug 22 (ANI): West Indies all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall who is expected to make his Test debut against India, on Wednesday (local time) said that getting selected into the squad means a lot to him.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 09:22 IST

Rohit should be included into the playing XI against Windies,...

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Ahead of the two-match Test series between India and West Indies, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has expressed faith in batsman Rohit Sharma, asking the Indian team management to include him into the final playing XI.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 09:21 IST

If we collectively play well, we have a chance of beating India:...

St John's [Antigua and Barbuda], Aug 22 (ANI): As India and West Indies get ready to face each other in the two-match Test series (part of World Test Championship), member of Windies pre-series camp Ramnaresh Sarwan said the team would need to play collectively as a unit in order to beat India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 08:06 IST

WTC is going to take standard of cricket higher, says Virat Kohli

St John's [Antigua and Barbuda], Aug 22 (ANI): As India and West Indies get ready to face each other in the two-match Test series (part of World Test Championship), skipper Virat Kohli said he believes that WTC will take the standard of cricket higher.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 23:58 IST

Virat Kohli shares sun-kissed picture with Anushka Sharma

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Indian skipper Virat Kohli took time off from his busy schedule to spend time with wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma on a beach in Antigua, West Indies.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 23:52 IST

BWF World Championships: PV Sindhu defeats Pai Yu Po in straight-games

Basel [Switzerland], Aug 21 (ANI): Olympic silver-medallist PV Sindhu defeated Chinese Taipei's Pai Yu Po 21-14, 21-15 in the Badminton World Championships on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 23:29 IST

Mike Hesson rejects speculation of applying for Pakistan's head coach

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson on Wednesday denied the speculation that he has applied for the post of Pakistan's cricket team head coach.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 22:18 IST

Indian women's hockey team win Olympic Test Event, beat Japan 2-1

Tokyo [Japan], Aug 21 (ANI): The Indian Women's Hockey team won the Olympic Test Event by registering a 2-1 win against Japan in the final at Oi Hockey Stadium here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 21:22 IST

Haryana Police inspector bags gold in World Police Games

Chandigarh [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Haryana Police Inspector Nirmala has bagged a gold medal in wrestling at the World Police and Fire Games 2019, which were held in Chengdu, China.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 21:10 IST

Athletes from Jammu and Kashmir will now get better facilities,...

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Six-time world champion boxer and Rajya Sabha MP Mary Kom on Wednesday supported Union government's decision to abrogate Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and said the athletes from the new Union Territories will get better facilities to showc

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 19:57 IST

Pant needs to work on shot-selection: Virender Sehwag

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag on Wednesday said left-handed batsman Rishabh Pant needs to work on his shot selection to perform well in the limited-overs format.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 19:34 IST

Kiren Rijiju, Bhaichung Bhutia flag-off 'Op-Blue Freedom' dive

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju and former Indian footballer Bhaichung Bhutia on Wednesday made the flag-off dive for Delhi-NCT leg for the Op-Blue Freedom at SPM Swimming Pool Complex here.

Read More
iocl