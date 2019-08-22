Windies won the toss and elected to bowl first. (Photo/BCCI Twitter)
West Indies win the toss, elect to bowl first

ANI | Updated: Aug 22, 2019 19:25 IST

St. John's [Antigua and Barbuda], Aug 22 (ANI): West Indies won the toss and decided to bowl in the first Test against India at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium here on Thursday.
Both the teams are playing their first game of the World Test Championship (WTC). This is the first time that the Indian and Windies team will be donning jerseys with name and number on it.
In the WTC, a total of 71 Test matches will be played across 27 series over a period of two years. The top two teams will then contest in the ICC World Test Championship final in June 2021 in the UK.
Virat Kohli said during the toss: "It's an added advantage to put runs on the board. There is absolutely no room for complacency. Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul will be opening the batting in the series."
Jason Holder said: "Some damp areas there; so might be a bit two-pace surface. Think that means India may go with three pacers and just one spinner."
India's playing XI: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.
Windies' playing XI: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins (wk), Jason Holder (c), Shamarh Brooks, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.
The Men in Blue outclassed Windies 3-0 in the T20Is whereas they defeated them 2-0 in the ODI series. (ANI)

