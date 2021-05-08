West Indies women's team begins first session of high-performance camp

St.John's (Antigua) [West Indies], May 8 (ANI): West Indies women's cricket team began their first session of the high-performance camp in Antigua with a fitness test on Friday.

Windies Cricket shared a glimpse from the training session. "WI Women begin their 1st session of the high-performance camp in Antigua with a fitness test," Windies Cricket tweeted.

Meanwhile, Qiana Joseph and uncapped Kaysia Schultz received their first West Indies central contracts on Thursday.



Cricket West Indies (CWI) has expanded the number of West Indies Women's players offered retainer contracts for the 2021-2022 season to a record number of 18 players.

This is an increase of three retainer contracts compared to the 2020-21 season with contracts offered for the first time to developing young players Schultz and Joseph.

The three players will join the 15 retained players from the 2020-2021 season, including captain Stafanie Taylor, dynamic all-rounder Deandra Dottin and the leading T20 International (T20I) wicket-taker Anisa Mohammed.

The West Indies Women are currently in Antigua for their second high-performance camp of the year under newly appointed Head Coach Courtney Walsh.

West Indies Women's contracted players 2021-2022 Season: Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Sheneta Grimmond, Shawnisha Hector, Chinelle Henry, Qiana Joseph, Hayley Matthews, Anisa Mohammed, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Kaysia Schultz, Shakera Selman, Stafanie Taylor. (ANI)

