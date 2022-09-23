Wet outfield delays toss in Nagpur T20I as India look to level series

Nagpur (Maharashtra)[India], September 23 (ANI): The toss between India and Australia for the second T20I has been delayed due to a wet outfield at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur.

The pitch inspection will take place at 7 pm IST. After doing the pitch inspection, the umpires will then take a call on when to start the match. The outfield is wet because it rained heavily on Thursday in Nagpur.

India are trailing 0-1 in the three-match series after losing the first T20I in Mohali by four wickets. Australia chased down the mammoth 209-run target in 19.2 overs. Th Nagpur match is a must-win game for India to stay alive in the series.



Indian pace attack is likely to get sharper with the possible inclusion of Jasprit Bumrah who, according to Suryakumar Yadav, has recovered from the injury. Australia are likely to field the same side.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Dinesh Karthik (WK), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin and Deepak Hooda

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (C), Matthew Wade (WK), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar and Daniel Sams. (ANI)

