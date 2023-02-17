We've still got our best game to come yet: England's Sarah Glenn ahead of clash against India

Cape Town [South Africa], February 17 (ANI): England's Sarah Glenn insists that they have their "best game to come yet" as they gear up for their Women's T20 World Cup clash against India on Saturday.

Both sides have two wins going into the match on Saturday, but England is now in first place in Group 2 in terms of net run rate.

England and India are unbeaten after two games apiece and are both in a strong position to go through from Group 2 as things stand. But nobody is guaranteed a semi-final spot just yet and no team is completely out of qualification contention either, with some huge games looming on the horizon.

With victories over the West Indies by seven wickets and Ireland by four wickets, respectively, Heather Knight's squad has had a great start to the competition. Sophie Ecclestone, Nat Sciver-Brunt, and Alice Capsey have so far put on some particularly strong performances.

"We want to play our game for what it is, no matter who the opposition is. Even against West Indies and Ireland there were phases in the game where they came at us as well, so we've had that little practice of how to punch back and we know we do that quite well so we won't be changing much," Skysports quoted Glenn as saying.



"We're in a really good place in terms of our cricket, we're trying to be really positive on the front foot. I feel like we've still got our best game to come yet, we just need to piece it all together and obviously we're doing well so far, so hopefully we can do that on Saturday. We understand that India are a tough side so hopefully we can get through that and piece our performance together," she added.

After collecting four wickets in the first two games of the competition, Glenn will be eager to continue her strong play.

Her greatest performance came against Ireland, where she picked up three wickets for 19 runs on a day when spinners Charlie Dean and Ecclestone each claimed three wickets. Glenn acknowledged that she was happy with her work.

"I'm happy, I think I've always got a plan in my head and if it pulls off I'm always a bit happy, especially early on in the tournament it helps you settle in, because in the first game I was very nervous," She said.

"I'm happy with how I'm going, but I know there's some challenges on the way so I'm prepping for that and trying to be really proactive, as are the rest of the girls," she added. (ANI)

