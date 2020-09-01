What happened to my family in Punjab was 'horrible': Suresh Raina

New Delhi [India], Sep 1 (ANI): Former India batsman Suresh Raina on Tuesday finally broke his silence on the passing away of his uncle in Punjab terming the incident as "horrible".

Raina's uncle was killed in an alleged attack by robbers in the Pathankot district of Punjab.

The left-handed batsman also said that one of his cousins passed away on Monday after being attacked by the robbers.

"What happened to my family is Punjab was beyond horrible. My uncle was slaughtered to death, my bua & both my cousins had severe injuries. Unfortunately, my cousin also passed away last night after battling for life for days. My bua is still very very critical and is on life support," Raina tweeted.

Raina further said that his family is still not aware as to who was behind this attack. He has requested the Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to look into the matter.

"Till date, we don't know what exactly had happened that night & who did this. I request @PunjabPoliceInd to look into this matter. We at least deserve to know who did this heinous act to them. Those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes. @capt_amarinder @CMOPb," Raina said in another tweet.



Last week, Raina had pulled out of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 due to personal reasons.

"Suresh Raina has returned to India for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of the IPL season. Chennai Super Kings offers complete support to Suresh and his family during this time," CSK CEO KS Viswanathan was quoted as saying on the official Twitter handle of the franchise.

The IPL 2020 is slated to be played from September 19 to November 10, across three venues in the UAE -- Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai. (ANI)

