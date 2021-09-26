Whatever I am, it is just because of Bishan Singh Bedi: Madan Lal

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): Former India pacer Madan Lal has said that whatever he has managed to achieve in his cricketing career, it is just because of legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi.

Bishan Singh Bedi celebrated his 75th birthday on Saturday and in a big event, cricketers like Kapil Dev, Madan Lal and Anshuman Gaekwad were in attendance.

"We are very happy, it was the birthday of our mentor. We have many memories with Bishan Singh Bedi, whatever I am, it is just because of him. I can also write a book about him, he is a very good person. Bishan Singh Bedi and I share many memories in Amritsar. When I helped my state team win a Ranji Trophy trophy, it was under the captaincy of Bishan Singh Bedi," Lal told ANI.



Talking about Bedi, former India cricketer Atul Wassan said: "Bishan Singh Bedi was my mentor, when I played for Delhi, he was my coach and manager. There are many memories associated with him. He is a very cool guy. Bishan Singh Bedi is not just a cricketer, he is an icon for North India. He always told us the importance of working hard, he always had good intentions. We always followed his advice."

Bishan Singh Bedi played Test cricket for India from 1966 to 1979 and he formed part of the famous Indian spin quartet (Bedi, EAS Prasanna, BS Chandrasekhar and S Venkataraghavan).

Bedi played a total of 67 Tests and managed to take 266 wickets. He also captained the national side in 22 Test matches.

He was also honoured with the Padma Shri Award in 1970. Bedi also represented Northamptonshire in English county cricket for many years. He finished his career with 1,560 wickets in first-class cricket --more than any other Indian. (ANI)

