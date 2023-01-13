Whatever opportunities, I try to do my best, says Kuldeep Yadav after impressive spell against Sri Lanka

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 12 (ANI): Following his side's four-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the second ODI, Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav said he focuses on delivering his best performances whenever he gets a chance and does not think about being on the bench too much since the team combinations are important.

KL Rahul scored an unbeaten half-century in his 50th ODI to help India claim a four-wicket victory in the second ODI against Sri Lanka here at the Eden Gardens on Thursday. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav also shined in the match with a brilliant three-for that brought back India into the game.

"I am happy with my performance. Whatever opportunities I get, I try to do my best and back my abilities. When you play, you have to be focused while you can be relaxed when you are not in the 11. At the moment, I am really enjoying my bowling. However, team combinations are important, I do not think too much about it, just focused on doing my best when the chances come. You need to keep innovating, you cannot keep bowling at the same pace," said Kuldeep in a post-match presentation.

The bowler said that he has worked on his batting.

"I keep my focus on that whenever I do not get a game. In the last one year, I have worked a lot also on my fitness, all credit to the NCA coaches. It has helped me get into a rhythm and be more aggressive. Yuzi (Yuzvendra Chahal) has always supported me, obviously he knew how the batters play having played the earlier games so he keeps advising me," concluded Kuldeep.

Opting to bat first, Sri Lanka was bundled out for 215 after electing to bat first.



Debutant Nuwanidu Fernando impressed, scoring a fine knock of 50 off 63 balls. Kusal Mendis (34) and Dunith Wellalage (32) also played some solid knocks for the visitors, but not really enough to get them to a powerful total.

Kuldeep Yadav was impressive, taking 3/51 in his 10 overs. Mohammed Siraj took 3/30, while Umran Malik ended with figures of 2/48. Axar Patel also took a wicket.

Chasing 216, India was struggling at 86/4, but a 75-run stand between KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya (36 off 53 balls) pulled back India into the game. Axar Patel (21) and Shreyas Iyer (28) played some valuable knocks as well. Rahul guided India to a four-wicket win, finishing at an unbeaten 64 off 103 balls with six fours. India finished at 219/6, with 40 balls to spare.

Lahiru Kumara and Chamika Karunaratne took two wickets while Dhananjaya de Silva took a wicket.

India has won the series 2-0, with one match to spare.

Kuldeep Yadav was adjudged as 'Man of the Match' for his fine bowling spell.

Brief Scores: India 219/6 (KL Rahul 64*, Hardik Pandya 36; Chamika Karunaratne 2-51) vs Sri Lanka 215/10 (Nuwanidu Fernando 50, Kusal Mendis 34; Kuldeep Yadav 3-51) (ANI)

