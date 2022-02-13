When Archer is fit, available, he'll make formidable partnership with Bumrah: MI owner Akash Ambani

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 13 (ANI): Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani on Sunday explained the reason why his franchise picked up England pacer Jofra Archer despite him being not available for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season.

Archer was picked up by Mumbai Indians for Rs 8 crore on Day 2 of the IPL mega auction here in Bengaluru.

"Well, yeah we took all those considerations, after yesterday what all the fast bowlers went at, Jofra Archer was the only marquee pacer left in the list so we had discussed his name previously also. He is not available this year, when he is fit and available, with Bumrah he will make a formidable partnership," said Akash Ambani while replying to an ANI query during a virtual press conference.



Mumbai Indians also picked up Singapore's Tim David for Rs 8.25 crore in the mega auction. Ambani said that once Hardik Pandya became unavailable, the finisher slot had to be picked up by an overseas player.

"Tim is a player we have been tracking for the last two three years, last year he got experience with RCB and that was crucial for him to know what goes in the IPL. Once we knew Hardik is not on our team sheet, we knew that slot had to go to a foreigner, because there is no one in India like Hardik," said Akash Ambani.

"I hope players we bought in the auction don't feel the pressure of the price tag because that is all auction dynamics," he added.

In the mega auction, Mumbai Indians also picked up Ishan Kishan (Rs 15.25 crore) and Arjun Tendulkar (Rs 30 lakh).


