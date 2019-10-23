39th BCCI President Sourav Ganguly
39th BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

When Bangladesh PM has given consent, don't see how players won't: Sourav Ganguly

ANI | Updated: Oct 23, 2019 19:00 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): After taking charge as the 39th BCCI president, former skipper Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday said that Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has confirmed her presence for the second Test at Eden Gardens and said he does not see any reason why Bangladesh players would not follow their PM.
His remarks come after the reports of the ongoing strike of players in Bangladesh. The players in the country have refused to take part in any cricketing activity until their demands are met.
"Bangladesh PM has confirmed her presence for the Test between India and Bangladesh at Kolkata. If she has given her consent for the tour, I do not see any reason as to why their national players won't follow the same," Ganguly told reporters.
Hasina would be ringing the bell at the Eden Gardens to start the proceedings in the second Test between the two countries. Ganguly had earlier revealed that he would be writing to PM Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee to attend the proceedings on the first day of the match.
The new BCCI president had also said that he would be sending a formal invite to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to send their team that played the first-ever Test against India.
The Bangladeshi players have decided not to take part in any cricket activity until their 11 demands are met. These include the reversal of the BCB's decision last month to abandon the Bangladesh Premier League's (BPL) franchise-based model.
The decision made on BPL resulted in the reduction of the average professional cricketer's earning to an all-time low. The cricket governing body also did not raise match fees in the first-class competition that began earlier this month.
Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmadullah were some of the prominent players who announced their demands during the press conference at the National Cricket Academy in Dhaka on Monday.
Bangladesh is scheduled to tour India for a three-match T20I and two-match Test match series, starting from November 3.
India is slated to play against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens from November 22-26. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 18:59 IST

Aneesh Kumar Surendran Pillai bags third gold for India at World...

Wuhan [China], Oct 23 (ANI): Aneesh Kumar Surendran Pillai on Wednesday bagged the third gold medal for India in the ongoing World Military Games here at Wuhan, China.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 18:28 IST

December 18 confirmed as new date for 'El Clasico' match

Leeds [UK], Oct 23 (ANI): Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) on Wednesday confirmed December 18 as the new date for the 'El Clasico' match between Real Madrid and Barcelona in the La Liga.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 17:18 IST

Shrimant Jha seeks visa help from Kiren Rijiju, Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Indian para-athlete Shrimant Jha on Wednesday reached out to the Union Sports minister Kiren Rijiju and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for visa help to participate in the upcoming Para Arm-wrestling World Championship, scheduled to take place in Romania.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 16:54 IST

We will make sure cricketers are at ease to play game: Sourav Ganguly

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Newly elected president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday said he would make sure that cricketers are at ease to play the game.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 16:51 IST

Kiren Rijiju inaugurates SAI's two-day vigilance seminar

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday inaugurated the two-day vigilance seminar on Preventive Vigilance & Integrity, organised by the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 16:50 IST

Office bearers of BCCI revealed

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday revealed the names of office-bearers who are tasked with taking the state of sports to a higher scale in the country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 16:48 IST

P Kashyap crashes out of French Open

Paris [France], Oct 23 (ANI): Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap was knocked out of the French Open after facing a defeat against Hong Kong's NG Ka Long Angus 11-21, 9-21 in the first round match here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 16:34 IST

Virat Kohli is most important man in Indian cricket: Sourav Ganguly

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): After becoming the 39th President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday said India skipper Virat Kohli is the most important man in the team and he will be supported by the board in every possible way.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 16:30 IST

As BCCI boss, Ganguly wears Team India blazer which he got on...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): After taking charge as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), former skipper Sourav Ganguly wore the blazer that he received on becoming the captain of the Indian cricket team in 2000.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 15:52 IST

Champions don't finish that easily: Ganguly on Dhoni

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): After becoming the 39th President of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), former skipper Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday shed light on wicket-keeper MS Dhoni's future in the side and said he would communicate with the Ranchi born star to handle the matt

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 15:46 IST

We are committed to ensuring that sports is corruption free: Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said he is committed to ensuring that sports is corruption-free and above favouritism.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 15:19 IST

Fortunate to be in a position where I can make a change: Sourav Ganguly

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Newly elected president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday said that he was 'very fortunate' to be in a position where he can make a change.

Read More
iocl