When someone hits century, they are backed: Shikhar Dhawan on Pant's selection over Sanju Samson

Christchurch [New Zealand], November 30 (ANI): After the third ODI between India and New Zealand was called off due to rain, India skipper Shikhar Dhawan has said that Rishabh Pant was being backed in terms of inclusion in playing eleven as he is seen as a match-winner and scored a century against England and that Sanju Samson is also doing well.

The third and final ODI of the three-match series between India and New Zealand was called off due to rain. The hosts had scored 104/1 in 18 overs when rain intervened and prevented further play.

"Rishabh scored a century in England. Of course, when someone hits a ton, they are backed. A larger picture is seen, that he is a match-winner and needs to be backed. The decision is taken after a lot of analysis. Of course, Sanju is doing well and he has done well in opportunities he has received, but sometimes you have to wait despite doing well as the other player also is performing well and is a match-winner," Dhawan said in a post-match press conference responding to a query.

Pant has delivered some solid performances in ODIs this year. In 12 games and 10 innings this year, he has scored 336 runs at an average of 37.33, with one century and two fifties and best score of 125*.

However, New Zealand tour was dismal as he could manage scores of only 15 and 10 in his ODIs. Sanju scored 36 in one ODI he got to play.

Samson's ODI numbers in 2022 have been better. In 10 matches and nine innings, he has scored 284 runs at an average of 71.00. He has finished innings unbeaten five times, with his best score being 86*.



Dhawan said that whatever positives and negatives came out of each match, irrespective of the result, were discussed and analysed with the young team.

On positives from the series, Dhawan said that the team bonding is a huge positive.

"Another positive is our main team is in Bangladesh. In case someone gets injured there, the experience of players who have played here will help the team. You get experience when you play," he added.

Put to bat first by New Zealand, India were bundled out for 219 in 47.3 overs. Washington Sundar (51) and Shreyas Iyer (49) played some solid knocks that took India to the modest total.

Daryl Mitchell (3/25) and Adam Milne (3/57) were the pick of the bowlers for Kiwis. Tim Southee got two wickets while Lockie Ferguson and Mitchell Santner picked one each.

Chasing 220, NZ were chasing the total comfortably. Finn Allen (57) was the only batter that they lost to Umran Malik (1/31). When the rain stopped the play, Kiwis were at 104/1 in 18 overs, with Devon Conway (38*) and skipper Kane Williamson (0*).

Batter Tom Latham won the 'Man of the Series' for his 145 run knock in the first ODI, which was the sole match that could produce a result. New Zealand won the ODI series 1-0. (ANI)

