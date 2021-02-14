When there were no fans, intensity was low from both teams: Rohit Sharma

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 13 (ANI): India opening batsman Rohit Sharma on Saturday expressed his happiness on the return of spectators to the stadium for the second Test between India and England.

This is the first time in over a year where fans in India were allowed in an international match with limited capacity. Rohit admitted that he was missing the cheerful atmosphere when the games were played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rohit, who played a sensational knock on the opening day of the second Test, was delighted to witness the lively atmosphere at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

"It was great fun to have them at the ground. I mean it is something that livens up the whole atmosphere at the stadium, in the ground. When there was no one at the ground in the first Test, the intensity was slightly low from both the teams," said Rohit in the virtual press conference after the end of the day's play on Saturday.



"But when you have people coming to the ground and cheering, you know it's nice to have the crowd. It's been a long time. I am happy that they witnessed some good cricket today. Another four days to go, they gonna enjoy next four days as well," he added.

India ended day one of the second Test at 300/6 with Rishabh Pant and debutant Axar Patel unbeaten on 33 and five runs respectively. The hosts looked in control after Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane's knock but lost control as three wickets fell in the final hour of the play.

Rohit feels 350 runs on board will be a good first innings total looking at the turning nature of the pitch.

"I feel 350 would be a good total on this wicket and we have four wickets left. So we will hope Pant and Axar play long innings. Try and make as many runs as possible as we know this wicket will start turning a lot from the second and third day as we can see the rough patches," said Rohit.

Three Indian wickets in the final hour of play tipped the opening day of the second Test slightly in favour of England after Rohit's sensational knock had set up the India innings on Saturday. (ANI)

