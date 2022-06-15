White Knight Corps of Indian Army organises T20 tournament in Jammu region

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 14 (ANI): Indian Army's White Knight Corps organised a T20 cricket tournament in all the ten districts of the Jammu region.

The final of the tournament was played between Poonch and Samba, in which the former emerged victorious.

Lt Gen Manjinder Singh, GOC of White Knight Corps told the media that the tournament was started with an aim to reach the far-flung areas of the Jammu region.

"We co-aligned with Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Council and the tournament started two months back. Eight-two teams from the Jammu region participated making it a total of 2,000 players at district and sub-district level."



"We were able to find some great under-23 talent. They will be taken care of by Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Council. They will be coached to be a part of the Jammu and Kashmir team. This effort will continue every year so that youngsters can reach the national level team," he added.

Singh said that right from his/her school days, a child wants to play sports and children are motivated to be a part of sporting activities and added that Army and civil administration are providing an enabling environment to the youngsters to help them participate and build on their skills.



"Sports channelise the energy of youngsters. Radicalised can target youth only when they are idle. When youngsters will play sports, their mind will definitely go towards a more positive and will not join such efforts. Army and the 'awam' (people) have to ensure that the radicalised elements do not take control of our youth and sports is one of such activities that can help" he added.

BJP leader Devender Singh Rana lauded Army for organising the tournament.

'I would like to salute the Indian Army for having organised this tournament. These kinds of reach-out efforts by the army are welcome. These activities will bring our youth to the forefront and there will be many more Umran Maliks who will emerge out of the remote corners of the state and the country," he said.

A player from Poonch told ANI that the tournament was organised well and the organising committee worked well throughout.

"The players selected from Poonch got a chance to play with big, professional players from Jammu and we learnt a lot from them."



The player added that more players will emerge out of Poonch if the cricketing infrastructure improves.

Another player from Poonch expressed happiness at the facilities.

"Players who will play well here will represent the state and in the IPL as well. For the first time, we got to play on turf since we had matted wickets. We were given the facilities that we wanted. I would request the army to hold more such events so that the distracted youth come and play in these fields and make their district, state and country proud," he added. (ANI)

