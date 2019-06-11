Bangladesh head coach Steve Rhodes
Bangladesh head coach Steve Rhodes

Why can't we have reserve days in CWC'19: B'desh coach Steve Rhodes

ANI | Updated: Jun 11, 2019 21:37 IST

London [UK], Jun 11 (ANI): The match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup got abandoned due to rain on Tuesday and the Bangladesh coach Steve Rhodes was seen pretty upset about the lack of reserve days in the tournament.
The reserve days just exist for the semi-finals and finals of the World Cup. If the match in the round-robin stage gets washed out, then the team's are awarded one point each.
"We put men on the moon, so why can't we have a reserve day, when actually this tournament is a long tournament. "I know logistically it would have been a big headache for the tournament organisers. I know that it would have been difficult, but we have got quite a lot of time in between games, and if we have got to travel a day later, then so be it," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Rhodes as saying.
"The games are spread out. I would say that it's disappointing for the crowd, as well. They have got tickets to see a game of cricket, and you know it would be up to them if they can get there the day after," he added.
The ongoing World Cup has come under scrutiny as till now three matches have been called off due to rain.
Earlier, the match between Sri Lanka-Pakistan and South Africa-West Indies also got abandoned due to rain in the ongoing World Cup.
However, Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne said that having reserve days is not feasible as the team needs to do a lot of travelling in a major tournament like World Cup so it's won't be easy.
"If they could put a reserve day it would have been fine. But it's a major tournament and we're all playing nine games. I don't know if they can keep a reserve day for us," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Karunaratne as saying.
"The next day you have to travel to a different venue, so it's not easy. If they can put a reserve day, though, it's going to be good for the all the spectators and everyone," he added.
Bangladesh had one win and two losses going into this match. The team defeated South Africa in their opening matches, but they faced defeats in their next two matches at the hands of New Zealand and England.
Sri Lankan side, captained by Karunaratne had faced three matches ahead of this clash, the team has registered one win and one loss. Their match against Pakistan also got called off due to rain.
The team was defeated by New Zealand in their first match by ten wickets, but they were able to bounce back as they registered a thrilling 34-run victory over Afghanistan.
Sri Lanka will next face Australia on June 15 whereas Bangladesh will take on West Indies on June 17. (ANI)

