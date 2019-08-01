England captain Joe Root and Australia captain Tim Paine with 'Ashes' trophy (Photo/ England Cricket Twitter)
England captain Joe Root and Australia captain Tim Paine with 'Ashes' trophy (Photo/ England Cricket Twitter)

Why is the series between England and Australia called Ashes?

ANI | Updated: Aug 01, 2019 10:40 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): As Australia and England get ready to resume cricket's oldest rivalry, let's go down memory lane and find out why the series between these two sides is termed as "Ashes".
The term Ashes gained currency after Australia's first Test match win in England. The team from down under had defeated England for the first time in England at the Oval in London on August 21, 1882.
Then, England was at the peak of cricket and this loss was not taken very well by people in the country.
After this loss in 1882, England's 'Sunday Times' carried a mock obituary of cricket in the country, stating that the body of England cricket will be cremated and the ashes would be taken to Australia.
Two months later, the England team led by Hon Ivo Bligh, went to Australia to play the series and the skipper promised to make a comeback with the Ashes. The Australian counterpart at that time, WL Murdoch, had said he would do anything to keep the Ashes. Since then, the series between these two sides gained prominence and it became one of the oldest cricketing rivalries.
After suffering loss against Australia in 1882, England managed to win the next eight series between the two side. Australia recorded their first Ashes series win in 1891-92, when it managed to outclass England 2-1.
Another significant moment in the cricketing rivalry between these two sides came in the 1932-33 tour as the series got termed as "Bodyline Series".
To curb the natural gameplay of Australian great Don Bradman, England had developed a strategy of bowling quickly at the body of the batsmen with most of the fielders placed at close positions on the leg-side.
England enjoyed the fruit of the tactic, as they managed to win the series but the strategy then prompted changes to the laws of cricket.
England and Australia have played 346 Tests against each other in which England has managed to win 108 matches whereas Australia has won 144 matches. 94 matches between these two sides have ended in a draw.
The two sides last faced off in the 2017/18 season in which Australia came out triumphant and they are the current holders of Ashes. England and Australia will now take on each other in the five-match Test series, beginning today.
England have already named their playing XI for the match whereas Australia have remained tight-lipped over their playing XI.
England managed to win their first 50-over World Cup title in July and they would look to keep the winning momentum going.
Following is England's squad for first Ashes Test: Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Joe Root (c), Joe Denly, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.
Tim Pained led-Australia have not named their final XI but coach Justin Langer confirmed that Usman Khawaja and James Pattinson would be playing the first Test match.
England and Australia take on each other in the first Test match in the Ashes at Edgbaston today. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 11:01 IST

Hobart Hurricanes extend Qais Ahmed's contract

Hobart [Australia], Aug 1 (ANI): Australia's domestic 20-over competition side Hobart Hurricanes on Thursday announced that Afghanistan leg spinner, Qais Ahmad has been given an extension for the upcoming Big Bash League.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 10:56 IST

Audi Cup: Juan Foyth sustains ankle injury

Leeds [UK], Aug 1 (ANI): Tottenham's Juan Foyth sustained an ankle injury during his side's Audi Cup final clash against Bayern Munich on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 10:18 IST

We have to do the right thing: Jurgen Klopp on Harry Wilson's future

Leeds [UK], Aug 1 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp denied giving any concrete statement over Harry Wilson's future and said that they will have to do something which is right for both the club and the 22-year-old player.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 09:41 IST

Ashes: Skipper Tim Paine confident of spirited performance...

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 1 (ANI): Australia has got plans in place and is not overly concerned about England's previous record at Edgbaston, venue of the first Ashes match, says Australian skipper Tim Paine.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 09:07 IST

Ronaldo, Messi nominated for FIFA Best Men's Player award

Zurich [Switzerland], Aug 1 (ANI): Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been nominated in the FIFA Best Men's Footballer of the Year category, as the apex footballing authority released the nominations on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 09:04 IST

Joe Root excited to bat at Number 3

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 1 (ANI): England skipper Joe Root is excited to bat at number three in the Ashes as he is hoping that coming to bat early will allow him to make some 'big scores'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 08:22 IST

GT20 Canada: Montreal Tigers defeat Edmonton Royals

Brampton [Canada], Aug 1 (ANI): Faf du Plessis-led side Edmonton Royals remained winless in the ongoing Global T20 Canada, as they lost their match against Montreal Tigers by four wickets.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 08:10 IST

Frank Lampard 'very impressed' with Christian Pulisic

Leeds [UK], Aug 1 (ANI): Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard is 'very impressed' with Christian Pulisic's performance during his club's friendly clash against Salzburg on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 08:05 IST

Women's Ashes: England register first win, defeat Australia in final T20I

Bristol [UK], Aug 1 (ANI): England registered their first win in the Women's Ashes as they defeated Australia by 17 runs in the final T20I of the three-match series on Wednesday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 08:01 IST

BCCI CEO Rahul Johri writes to CAC, asks for declaration on...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) CEO Rahul Johri has written to the newly formed Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) to give a declaration regarding conflict of interest so that the hiring process for the coach of Indian team can get started, a BCC

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 23:14 IST

Virat Kohli shares 'surreal experience' before leaving for Windies series

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): India captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday shared "surreal experience" he witnessed before embarking on the Men In Blue's tour to the Caribbean for a multi-format series, beginning August 3.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 23:12 IST

Tim Murtagh officially on Lord's Honours Board

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Ireland right-arm fast bowler Tim Murtagh's name has been officially immortalised on the Lord's Honours Board.

Read More
iocl