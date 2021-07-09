WI vs Aus: Langer confirms Dan Christian's inclusion in playing XI, Mitch Marsh to bat at No 3

Gros Islet [St Lucia], July 9 (ANI): Australia all-rounder Dan Christian is set to return to international cricket when the team from Down Under locks horns with West Indies in the first T20I on Friday.

Christian last played for Australia in 2017 in a T20I match against India in Ranchi. His last game in the ODIs came against England in January 2014.

Australia coach Justin Langer revealed Christian has time and again messaged him whenever he scored runs in tournaments around the world.

"He's finally worn me down, 'Christo'. I've been in the (head coach) job three years and every time he gets some runs in any game or competition around the world, he texts me and says 'Coach I'm ready to go, pick me, I'm the best allrounder in Australia'," cricket.com.au quoted Langer as saying.

"He's a fantastic bloke, he's got an amazing set of hands in the field (and) he's clever with the ball. His experience and we've seen throughout the Big Bash and all around the world actually, he hits the ball as clean as anyone," he added.



Langer said Christian is excited to play for Australia again and didn't shy away from mentioning that whenever the all-rounder features in playing XI, the visitors register a win.

"It's almost becoming urban myth, isn't it? Wherever he plays, we win. He's so excited, he's probably a bit nervous tonight -- so excited about playing for Australia again," said Langer.

"And I just love seeing that, love seeing that energy. It's like Moises Henriques as well. I love seeing that energy at whatever age," he added.

The Australian coach also revealed that all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been promoted in the batting order and he will play at number three against West Indies.

"Mitch Marsh is going to bat three," Langer told SEN as reported by cricket.com.au.

"We see him as a bit of an enforcer up there, he faces fast bowling as well as anyone around the place. He hits the ball with brutal power and we're looking forward to giving him a chance at the top of the order," he added.

West Indies and Australia will lock horns in the first T20I on Friday. (ANI)

