WI vs Eng, 3rd Test: Da Silva's fightback give hosts an advantage (Stumps, Day 2)

Saint George's [Grenada], March 26 (ANI): Joshua Da Silva's composed, unbeaten half-century pulled West Indies out of deep trouble and earned them a vital first-innings lead, as the home side produced a brilliant fightback against England on Day 2 in the all-important third and final Test match on Friday.

Chasing England's 204, West Indies slipped to 95-6 half hour before tea and were in danger of being bundled out. However, Da Silva mustered all the courage and skill he could find and came to his side's rescue with a well-constructed 54 not out that guided West Indies to 232-8 at the close.

Crucially, he found an ally in Kemar Roach with whom he has so far added 55 for the ninth wicket. Roach has so far scored an invaluable 25 not out off 63 balls with four boundaries.

The partnership was one of three anchored by Da Silva, the 23-year-old also putting on 33 for the seventh wicket with Kyle Mayers who made a breezy 28, while adding a further 49 for the eighth wicket with Alzarri Joseph who also struck 28.



Da Silva has so far faced 152 balls in just over 3 and half hours at the crease and counted four fours, the last of which - an elegant clip to the ropes at mid-wicket - raised his fourth Test half-century in the fifth over before the close.

Earlier, left-handed opener John Campbell struck 35 as he led a 50-run opening stand with captain Kraigg Brathwaite (17), after West Indies launched their first innings at the start of play. The stand kept England without success in the first hour but things quickly fell apart in the second, altering the shape of the contest.

Brathwaite fell in the second over after the first drinks break, playing back to one from medium pacer Ben Stokes (2-40) and he was adjudged leg-before wicket. The left-handed Mayers then hit four fours and a six in a free-scoring 39-ball knock but with tea already beckoning, drove Stokes to mid-on.

Unbeaten on five at tea with Da Silva on six and West Indies on 134-7, Joseph lashed two fours and a six off 59 balls before he fell caught behind off Overton, just before drinks. But any hopes of wrapping up the West Indies innings under 200 were then foiled as Roach dug in for the next 63 balls and 80 minutes, to see the home side to a lead.

Brief Scores: West Indies 232/8 (da Silva 54*, Roach 25*) lead England 204 (Mahmood 49, Leach 41*, Seales 3-40) by 28 runs. (ANI)

