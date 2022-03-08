WI vs Eng: Ian Botham, Vivian Richards unveil Richards-Botham Trophy for Test series

St John's [Antigua], March 7 (ANI): Cricket legends Ian Botham and Vivian Richards unveiled a new Richards-Botham trophy for England and West Indies Test series.

The rivals will clash for the first Test on Tuesday. The match will take place at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Antigua.



The West Indies Cricket's official Twitter account shared a video of Botham and Richards unveiling the new Test trophy.

"Courage. Friendship. Respect. - values that represent the cricketing Test rivalry between West Indies and England, and of two legends who best define them - Sir Vivian Richards and Lord Ian Botham," it said.

England and hosts will lock horns in the three-match Test series. Earlier, James Anderson and Stuart Broad were dropped from the England squad. (ANI)

