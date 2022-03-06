WI vs Eng: Kemar Roach surprised by absence of James Anderson, Stuart Broad

North Sound [Antigua], March 6 (ANI): West Indies lead pacer Kemar Roach admits he was surprised by the absence of James Anderson and Stuart Broad from the England team for the Test series.

Roach believes that omission was quite surprising but England's Test plans without veteran bowlers will give his side a slight edge going into Tuesday's first Test match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

The 33-year-old Roach said that the missing of some experienced players from the team will leave a hole in the performance of England. Anderson and Broad were being omitted to give younger players a chance.

"It's quite surprising, I thought that both of them would still be involved, but the decisions have been made from that end, and I think it's a slight advantage for us," said Kemar Roach as stated by ESPNcricinfo.

"I definitely would not have taken it too well, there may have been some breaking news coming for you guys, for sure. Obviously, those experienced players missing leaves a little bit a hole for England," Roach added.



Roach needs four more wickets in his tally to equal fellow Barbadian Sir Garfield Sobers' Test wickets 235. Roach said he is proud of West Indies' home record against England since 1968. The Windies bowler hopes to defend a proud home record against England for 100 years.

"We take the English coming to the Caribbean very seriously, only losing once at home in 50 years is a long time. So the onus is on us as players to have that in the back of our minds, and play the best we can on the day to keep that record intact," he said.

"I don't want to lose that record, so it would be great to win the series, and take that tradition and that record further and further forward. Hopefully, we can hold it for 100 years. That'd be fantastic. But this is a stepping stone as we go ahead.

"I always put my best foot forward for the West Indies, for me, playing against England is definitely one of the hallmarks of your career, so it's all about expressing yourself, being positive and taking it to the English," Roach added.

West Indies and England will clash for the first Test match on March 8 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. (ANI)

