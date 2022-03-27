WI vs Eng: Mayers calls his fifer in 3rd Test as 'special moment'

Saint George's [Grenada], March 27 (ANI): West Indies all-rounder Kyle Mayers expressed happiness after he scalped five wickets on Day 3 of the third Test against England.

Joshua Da Silva's unbeaten ton and Mayer's five-wicket haul gave West Indies a dominating position against England on Day 3 of the ongoing third and final Test, here in Saint George's, Grenada.



"It (five-fer) was a very special moment for me. The team wanted this victory. I tried to make the batsmen play as much as possible. That (Da Silva's) innings was very special. We wanted him to get his first hundred. His best friend was sitting on the balcony," said Mayers after the play on Day 3 ended.

"It was an emotional moment for me as well, he was crying after getting his century. It's a team effort, I just waited for my turn and the opportunity presented itself," he added.

At Stumps, England's score read at 103/8, leading by 10 runs. Currently, Chris Woakes and Jack Leach are standing unbeaten at the crease. (ANI)

