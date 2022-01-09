WI vs Ire: For me it is about getting opportunity, says Shamarh Brooks

Kingston [Jamaica], January 9 (ANI): West Indies batter Shamrah Brooks expressed happiness after his side defeated Ireland in the first ODI of the three-match series on Sunday.

Shamarh Brooks and Kieron Pollard starred with the bat as West Indies defeated Ireland by 24 runs in the first ODI of the three-match series here at the Sabina Park on Sunday.

"Bit of both (happy and sad). Happy with the start we got, then lost a few wickets and I had to stitch a partnership with the skipper," said Brooks in a post-match presentation.



"For me it is about getting an opportunity, I enjoy playing the longer format but I had a good tour of Pakistan, so happy to come back here and contribute. They bowled well at the start but as things went on it got better," he added.

Chasing 270, Ireland batters were not able to support skipper Andrew Balbirnie and Harry Tector and only these two batters managed to stay at the crease for a long haul. Balbirnie played a knock of 71 while Tector scored 53.

Andy McBrine and George Dockrell also scored 34 and 30 respectively but this did not prove as Ireland fell 24 runs short of the target. For West Indies, Alzarri Joseph and Romario Shephard returned with three wickets each.

With this win, the hosts have gained a 1-0 lead with the second ODI set to be played on Tuesday. (ANI)

