WI vs SL, 1st Test: Bonner's century helps hosts secure draw

Antigua [Antigua and Barbuda], March 26 (ANI): Nkrumah Bonner's resolute performance helped West Indies secure a hard-fought draw against Sri Lanka in the first Test here on Thursday.

Chasing a target of 375 runs, West Indies batsmen delivered a calm and composed performance in the second innings which resulted in the match ending in a draw. Bonner scored unbeaten 113 runs while Kyle Mayers played a knock of 52 as the hosts put a score of 236/4 on the board before the close of play.

Resuming the day from 34/1, Bonner and Kraigg Brathwaite formed a partnership of 66 runs before the latter was dismissed by Lasith Embuldeniya, bringing Mayers on the field. Bonner and Mayers played brilliantly and kept the Sri Lanka bowlers at bay.



Both took the team over the 180-run mark and completed their respective half-centuries. Embuldeniya provided the much-needed breakthrough to Sri Lanka, removing Mayers. Jermaine Blackwood then came out in the middle but only managed to score four runs before Vishwa Fernando sent him back to the pavilion.

Jason Holder was the next batsman. Bonner and Holder played with a defensive mindset to deny Sri Lanka a victory in the match.

Earlier, Sri Lanka had scored 169 runs in their first innings and the hosts posted a total of 271 in return. Sri Lanka made a comeback in the game with a massive score of 476 in the second innings.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 169 & 476 (Pathum Nissanka 103, Niroshan Dickwella 96; Kemar Roach 3/74); West Indies 271 & 236/4 (Nkrumah Bonner 113*, Kyle Mayers 52; Lasith Embuldeniya 2/62). (ANI)

