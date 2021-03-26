WI vs SL, 1st Test: Visitors on top after heroics from Nissanka, Dickwella

Antigua [Antigua and Barbuda], March 25 (ANI): Sri Lanka has taken the driver's seat in the first Test against West Indies after performing brilliantly with the bat on day four here on Wednesday.

Riding on the back of a century on debut from Pathum Nissanka (103) and a stunning 96 from Niroshan Dickwella, Sri Lanka scored impressive 476 runs in their second innings, setting the West Indies a target of 375 to win.

Chasing the target, West Indies has already lost the wicket of John Campbell (11). At stumps, West Indies' score read 34/1 with Nkrumah Bonner and Kraigg Brathwaite on the field.



Earlier resuming the day from 255/4, Sri Lanka's Dhananjaya de Silva (50) got out in the very first over of the day, bowled by Alzarri Joseph. Nissanka was then joined by Dickwella in the middle.

The duo played brilliantly and kept the scoreboard running. Nissanka and Dickwella proved too good for the West Indies bowlers and took their side over the 400-run mark. In the process, both completed their half-centuries.

Rahkeem Cornwall handed West Indies the much-needed breakthrough as he got hold of Nissanka (103). Soon after that, Kemar Roach dismissed Dickwella, who missed his century by four runs.

After the dismissals of Nissanka and Dickwella, West Indies did not take much time and ended Sri Lanka's innings on 476 runs.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 169 & 476 (Pathum Nissanka 103, Niroshan Dickwella 96; Kemar Roach 3/74); West Indies 271 & 34/1 (Nkrumah Bonner 15, John Campbell 11; Vishwa Fernando 1/21). (ANI)

