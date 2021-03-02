WI vs SL: Hetmyer, Chase fit to be available for Tests

St John's [Antigua], March 2 (ANI): Batsman Shimron Hetmyer and all-rounder Roston Chase will be available for the West Indies for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka after the duo met the minimum fitness requirement standard of the Cricket West Indies (CWI).

Hetmyer and Chase are among the four players who were deemed unavailable for the upcoming T20I and ODI series against Sri Lanka, along with fast bowlers Sheldon Cottrell and Oshane Thomas.

Jimmy Adams, CWI's director of cricket has now confirmed that Chase and Hetmyer have met the fitness standard and they would be available for selection for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka.

"Two of those four players have since met the minimum standard: Roston Chase and Shimron Hetmyer. They would be now available for the next selection meeting before the Test matches coming up later in March," ESPNcricinfo quoted Adams as saying.

On Sunday, Cricket West Indies (CWI) selection panel had named 26 players to participate in a "Best v Best" four-day practice match in preparation for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka.



The match will be held on March 8-11 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG) ahead of the two-Test matches which will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, in Antigua.

Several members of the West Indies Test team which beat Bangladesh in the recent series have been named for the match, while other recent Test squad players are participating in the three-match ODI series from March 10-14.

"The 'Best v Best' game is firstly part of our preparation for the Test series against Sri Lanka. It gives the players who performed well in the last West Indies Championship an opportunity to showcase their skills, playing against each other, which we expect to be very competitive and put forward a case for themselves.

Squad A: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Shamarh Brooks, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Derval Green, Keon Harding, Shimron Hetmyer, Kavem Hodge, Paul Palmer Jr, Veerasammy Permaul, Kieran Powell, Preston McSween, Jayden Seales.

Squad B: Roston Chase (captain), Sunil Ambris, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, John Campbell, Jahmar Hamilton, Chemar Holder, Imran Khan, Marquino Mindley, Shayne Moseley, Raymon Reifer, Nial Smith, Jomel Warrican.

Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel have been rested for this match due to their workload management. The Test series between West Indies and Sri Lanka will begin on March 21.

Before the Test series, West Indies and Sri Lanka will be locking horns in three T20Is, beginning March 3. (ANI)

