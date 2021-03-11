WI vs SL: We were short of 30-40 runs, says Karunaratne

St John's [Antigua], March 11 (ANI): Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne feels that the side fell short of 30-40 runs in the first ODI and suffered an eight-wicket defeat against West Indies on Wednesday (local time) at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

The visiting skipper also mentioned that his and opener Danushka Gunathilaka's stay at the crease would have changed the game. Gunathilaka and Karunaratne provided a solid opening partnership for the visitors as the duo stitched a 105-run stand for the first wicket. Windies skipper Kieron Pollard picked his counterpart after playing a knock of 52 runs off 61 balls.

In a matter of two overs, Gunathilaka (55) was too given out in the most bizarre manner. The opener was sent back to the pavilion for obstructing the field while Pollard was reaching to the ball in an attempt for a run-out.

According to the skipper Karunaratne, Gunathilaka's dismissal turned things for Sri Lanka as it started a fall of wickets which led them to get all out for 232 after having a hundred plus stand for the opening wicket.



"We got a nice start but lost a few wickets, especially the run-outs, so that was crucial. We were short of 30-40 runs, and me and Danushka could have batted longer - it would've been a different story. 230 is not a good score, and they didn't panic at all in the chase, that's why we needed 280 plus," Karunaratne said after the match.

"Gunathilaka got out at the wrong time and that was a key wicket triggering the collapse," he added.

Openers Hope and Evin Lewis played knocks of 110 and 65 respectively to power hosts to 233-run target comfortably. Hope's knock was studded with 12 fours and a six while Lewis' 65 included two sixes and four 4s.

Darren Bravo and Jason Mohammed remained unbeaten on 37 and 13 runs respectively as Windies chased the total in 47 overs at the loss of two wickets.

West Indies and Sri Lanka will now lock horns in the second ODI of the three-match series on Friday. (ANI)

