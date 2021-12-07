Wicket is bit difficult to understand, says Bengal coach Arun Lal ahead of Vijay Hazare Trophy opener

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 7 (ANI): Bengal head coach Arun Lal feels the wicket at the Greenfield International Stadium here is difficult to understand and how the pitch will behave remains a mystery ahead of the Vijay Hazare Trophy opener.

Bengal and Baroda will lock horns in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Wednesday as the tournament gets underway.

Arun Lal said Team Bengal has prepared well for the tournament and are ready to showcase their skills in the showpiece event.

"We are going into a different tournament, a different format of the game that we haven't played in a long time," said Arun Lal as per Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).



"We have prepared well for this. I think we have a well-balanced team. We are relying on Anustup, Sudip, Sreevats to hold the team together with their vast experience.

"The wicket's bit difficult to understand because no match has been played there for last two years, not even local matches. It looks okay but how it will behave is a mystery. It might be a 250-run kind of a game tomorrow," he added.

The Vijay Hazare Trophy is slated to start on Wednesday with Andhra Pradesh and Odisha locking horns against each other in Elite Group A encounter in Mumbai.

The quarterfinals will be played on December 23 while the semifinals will go ahead on December 25.

The finals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy will be played on December 27. (ANI)

