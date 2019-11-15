Wicket was easy to bat on day two, says Mayank Agarwal

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): India opener Mayank Agarwal after playing a knock of 243 runs in the first innings said that it was a good wicket to bat on the day two.

"The wicket has settled down as compared to what it was yesterday. It has got a lot better to bat on and the wicket is hard. So there is good bounce and there is a good value for your shots," Agarwal told reporters.

Agarwal completed his second double century of the Test cricket in his eighth match. He also hammered eight sixes, highest by any Indian in an inning.

India were at 493/6 at the end of play on day two. Ajinkya Rahane amassed 86 runs. India are leading by 343 runs with four wickets remaining after bundling out Bangladesh to 150.

India resumed their innings from 86/1 on day two.

"There have been times where I have not got runs. So I must respect the game and must respect that I'm batting well. When I'm doing that, I need to make sure that I make it big. Put the team on driver's seat that we can not lose from there. It is on you to take the team through," said Agarwal.

The 28-year-old right-handed batsman got his double ton with a six. After scoring 243 he was dismissed by Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the 108th over. This score is also the highest in his eight-match long Test career.

"I was thinking that I will give myself four-five overs and look to play on singles unless I get something that's in my half as I was batting on 196 and I was confident. I picked a couple of strokes. It just happened that I was on 196 and I got the ball in my half and that went for six," Agarwal said.

"I can say that I'm an aggressive batsman and I back myself. If I feel the ball is in my half or I feel he is flighting the ball a lot and I can attack him, definitely I will," he added.

Agarwal further said that the pitch has something for the pacers in the early half of the day. For Bangladesh, Abu Jayed scalped four wickets while Ebadat Hossain and Miraz picked one wicket each.

"The wicket has something for the fast bowlers in the morning because of the moisture. They bowled well in spells but then the wicket didn't access much for there spinners," Agarwal said. (ANI)

