Wife scotches rumours of Dhoni's retirement

ANI | Updated: Sep 12, 2019 19:18 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): "It's called rumours," said M S Dhoni's wife Sakshi Singh amid speculations over retirement of the 38-year-old wicket-keeper batsman.
Sakshi took to Twitter and wrote: "Its called rumours!"
A flurry of speculations emerged about Dhoni's retirement after India skipper Virat Kohli shared a picture with Dhoni.
Kohli captioned the picture as, "A game I can never forget. Special night. This man, made me run like in a fitness test @msdhoni."
Chief Selector M S K Prasad also denied all the rumours saying that there is no update on Dhoni's retirement.
Prasad on Thursday announced the India squad for the Test series against South Africa at a press conference here. When he was asked if there was any update on Dhoni's retirement, Prasad said: "No, absolutely not. I am really surprised to hear that." (ANI)

