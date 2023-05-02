Will be challenging for us to play against Gujarat Titans: Delhi Capitals' Assistant Coach Pravin Amre

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 2 (ANI): The Delhi Capitals, which is languishing at the bottom of the points table in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2023, will be looking to climb the ladders when they take on the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Speaking ahead of the match, Delhi Capitals' Assistant Coach Pravin Amre said, "Many teams have made comebacks after a poor start in the IPL. That's the beauty of this tournament. Any team can beat any side. That's why we have to give our best. It's going to be challenging for us to play against Gujarat. But you never know, what can happen in the IPL."

The Assistant Coach further added, "We have to stay in the present and focus on taking the two points in our next game. Our middle order has to bat better and we'll look to improve our batting in the death overs."



When asked about the Delhi Capitals' Vice-Captain Axar Patel's role in the batting order, Amre said that he has the ability to finish the game and the team needs a player to play the role of the finisher.

"He has struck the highest number of sixes for us this season. Therefore, we have to hold him back sometimes, so that he can play the finisher's role in the batting order," he said.

Delhi Capitals are languishing at the bottom of the points table with only two wins in eight matches while Gujarat Titans are on top of the points table with six wins in eight matches and only two defeats.

The IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans will begin at 7:30 PM IST. (ANI)

