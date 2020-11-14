Will be preparing to play all four Tests against India, says Mitchell Swepson

Sydney [Australia], November 14 (ANI): Australian spinner Mitchell Swepson on Saturday said that he is preparing himself to play all four Tests against India even when he knows that Nathan Lyon is the premier spinner for the side in the longest format of the game.

Swepson's international career hasn't quite taken off yet, and he might only play against India if the pitches are too spin-friendly and there is room to play two spinners together.

"Gaz [Lyon] is obviously the premier spinner, has been for a while, and has proven himself time and time again in Test matches, so I am not counting my chickens too much to getting a go above him. But the way the ball is coming out at the moment for me, I feel like I am in a really good place," ESPNCricinfo quoted Swepson as saying.

"Obviously that opportunity has to be there, and if conditions suit...you have to be ready to go no matter what. I will be preparing to play all four games. If the chance comes, I will hopefully take it with two hands, and if not, then so be it. I'm sure there will be more chances in the future," he added.

Swepson has been in form for Queensland in the Sheffield Shield this season as he registered a total of 23 wickets from just three matches.



All the Shield games have taken place in Adelaide this season and he has had a greater role to play for Queensland than he would likely have back in Brisbane.

Swepson said that bowling to a world-class batting lineup of India would possess a great challenge to him and he is looking forward to that.

"Hundred percent, you want to challenge yourself against the best and no secret he [Kohli] is up there with the best. For me, it's just another challenge and another thing that excites me, to be able to test myself against another great cricketer, and their whole batting is world-class, so the opportunity to bowl at those guys is just another test for myself, and a challenge I can't wait to get," Swepson said. (ANI)

Australia and India will lock horns against each other in four Tests. The series would be a part of the World Test Championship.

The first Test will be played at the Adelaide Oval from December 17 and this match will be a day-night Test. (ANI)

