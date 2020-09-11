Will definitely consider if PCB offers an opportunity: Shoaib Akhtar

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar said that he will "definitely consider" if Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) offers him an opportunity to work with the board and also went on to disclose that in fact, he is in discussion with the board.

"I am probably one of the luckiest cricketers who has been very comfortable or blessed with many things in life that God has given me. But I am ready to leave this comfort and put my neck on the line for PCB," Akhtar said during a YouTube show named 'Cricket Baaz'.

"Yes, I can do that... If the opportunity arises, I will definitely consider it. There have been discussions. But something concrete has not yet happened," he added.

The host of the show also asked Akhtar that the former cricketer's critics point out that he criticizes Pakistan cricket but does not do the same with Indian players. He said Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have so many runs under their belt and nothing else can be said about them other than praising them for their performance.

Replying to the host, Akhtar said: "I criticize India as well. But if Virat Kohli has 12,000 runs, what else you can say, Rohit Sharma as two double centuries in One Day cricket, what can you say. The enemy's qualities should be known among us. Kohli has become the greatest batsman, what can you say, should I say he is a bad person or he is not a good player." (ANI)

