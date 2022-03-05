Will ensure Shane Warne is never forgotten: RR Lead Owner Badale

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 5 (ANI): Paying tribute to their Indian Premier League (IPL) winning captain, the Rajasthan Royals Lead Owner Manoj Badale said that the franchise will ensure the legendary spinner is never forgotten.

Shane Warne passed away aged 52 on Friday due to a suspected heart attack.

"Everyone associated with the Rajasthan Royals is still shocked and devastated. Our first thoughts are for his family, who he cherished so dearly. We will ensure that he is never forgotten, and that his millions of fans in India get an opportunity to pay their respects," said Badale in an official statement.

"Shane Warne was the first Royal. Our first captain. Our first family member. And Our first champion. He provided so many memories on and off the pitch. He shaped the values of the RR franchise. He co-created the Royals. And he helped transform the story of the Indian Premier League (IPL)," he added.

Warne had led Rajasthan Royals to an IPL title win in the inaugural edition in 2008.



"He positively impacted the careers of so many - launching Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane, re-energising the careers of Shane Watson and Jos Buttler, working with Rahul Dravid and Graeme Smith, and helping so many young cricketers play at, and often, above their potential. This was his unique 'gift'," said Badale.

"He leaves an astonishing legacy. Wonderful memories shared with family and friends, who have been so impacted by him. A wonderful charitable foundation that has changed the lives of thousands of kids. And the title of 'the greatest ever leg-spinner' in the second most popular sport in the world. He inspired us all with his humour and passion for life," he added.

Warne was one of the most influential cricketers in history. He almost single-handedly reinvented the art of leg-spin when he burst onto the international scene in the early 1990s, and by the time he retired from international cricket in 2007, he had become the first bowler to reach 700 Test wickets.

A central figure in Australia's ICC Cricket World Cup triumph in 1999, when he was player of the match in both the semi-final and the final, Wisden Cricketers' Almanack recognised Shane's achievements by naming him as one of its Five Cricketers of the Twentieth Century.

Shane finished his international career with 708 Test wickets and a further 293 in One-Day Internationals, placing him second in the list of all-time international wicket-takers behind his great friend and rival Muttiah Muralitharan of Sri Lanka (1,347). Shane also captained Australia in 11 One-Day Internationals, winning 10 and losing just once. (ANI)

