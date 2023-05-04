Will focus on one match at a time: KKR skipper Nitish Rana ahead of match against SRH

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 4 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Nitish Rana has a clear mindset and a plan of attack for the remaining matches in the IPL and said that he wants to take it step by step rather than thinking of the outcome directly.

KKR will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Rana believes that from this stage in IPL, they have nothing to lose but many things to gain and will take one match at a time.

"Now I am looking at the tournament in a way where we have nothing to lose but many things to gain. If we move ahead game by game then it is better for us than thinking about what will happen after 5 games," Nitish Rana said in a video shared by the KKR social media handles.



"We went a little off the tracks without plans. Hopefully this time we would keep out plans on track. We discussed this in the group as well and we will focus on one game at a time and move one by one and won't think about what will happen after 5 matches. How will we qualify and only if we take one each game individually then the focus will be better in the current match rather than thinking what's next," Rana also added.

Rana said it required a lot of balls to build the partnership after it got broken and in panic situations, KKR players played many wrong shorts.

"I feel in the last match we conceded 15-20 runs extra. Whenever any partnership is broken and when you are about to make another partnership you lose about 1-2 overs trying to settle in," the KKR captain added.

"Those ten oddballs or one over required to build a new partnership creates a gap between the required runs and the remaining balls. So sometimes you panic and you play the wrong shots which actually happened with us," Rana said.

Six of the nine matches that KKR has played so far this season have ended in losses for the squad. The club hasn't been able to come out on top in games that mattered. Despite outstanding performances from players like Jason Roy and Venkatesh Iyer, the franchise has had trouble winning games. (ANI)

