Will follow what the BCCI decides: Ashwin on playing Brisbane Test

Sydney [Australia], January 10 (ANI): Amid the growing doubt over the fate of the fourth Test between Australia and India at The Gabba, spinner Ravichandran Ashwin said that the players will follow what the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will decide.

"The board decides what we do. Being the contracted players of the board, we just follow what the board says. I am sure they will definitely work things out in the best interest of their cricket team and the situation that is existent. We trust and believe in the decision that they will make and they have always made best decisions in our interest," Ashwin said during a virtual press conference on Sunday.

Earlier, Queensland's Health Authorities made it clear that strict quarantine rules have to be followed by the Australian and Indian cricket team in Brisbane since they would be coming from a declared hotspot -- Sydney. Off late, Sydney has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases and as a result, there are travel and border restrictions for people travelling from Sydney.



Speaking to ANI, a Queensland Health spokesperson on Friday confirmed that the teams would indeed be required to be in strict quarantine in their hotel. The spokesperson explained that members of both the Indian and Australian contingent would be allowed to leave their hotels only to train or play matches.

"If the fourth Test does proceed in Brisbane, both teams and their officials would need to follow the same arrangements Queensland has put in place for other sporting codes like the NRL and AFL. When teams travel from declared hotspots, they would immediately go into quarantine hotels and leave only to train or play matches. Requirements for crowds will be managed in accordance with the stadium's COVID Safe Site Specific Plan. Any changes will be determined closer to the Test when the COVID-19 risk is cleared," the Queensland Health spokesperson had said.

"Various sporting codes have had arrangements in place to allow for the professional sport to safely continue in Queensland. As always we will continue to monitor the risk of COVID-19 and make any necessary changes to keep Queenslanders safe. The Chief Health Officer approved Cricket Australia's COVID-Safe and Quarantine Management plans to conduct the 4th Test Match in Queensland on January 6, 2021," the spokesperson had added.

When asked whether the authorities are satisfied with the planning done by Cricket Australia, the spokesperson had said: "Cricket Australia's plans have been reviewed thoroughly and give us great confidence that they understand the importance and the need for strict quarantine measures to be implemented to facilitate the Test and they are taking their commitment seriously in ensuring the safety of all Queenslanders."

In the ongoing third Test between India and Australia at SCG, the visitors need 309 runs to win and have eight wickets in hand. On day four, Australia declared their second innings on 312/6, and India's score read 98/2 at stumps. (ANI)

