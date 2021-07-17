Will have a fair idea about Australia, SA heading into T20 WC: Pollard

Gros Islet [St Lucia], July 17 (ANI): West Indies limited-overs skipper Kieron Pollard has said his side would have a fair idea about Australia and South Africa heading into the T20 World Cup.

West Indies has been placed alongside Australia, South Africa, and England in Group A of the T20 World Cup.

The Windies have played against South Africa and Australia. While they lost to the Proteas, the Caribbean outfit won the five-match series against Australia.

"I think it's great. He (Lewis) is starting to understand the talent that he has. He is not a big guy but he is really a powerful guy. So it's just a matter of giving himself time and when he gets in no one can bowl to him. I think he missed out on a couple of international hundreds and it's something we spoke about, obviously to get those hundreds as people tend to forget big 50s at times.



"But for him and to a lot of other youngsters in the dressing room who continue to learn and what's pleasing is they continue to talk about cricket and rotation of strike this series has been good," Pollard told host broadcaster after the fifth T20I against Australia.

"We might have a fair idea of Australia and South Africa, who are in our group for the World Cup, and for us, it doesn't matter and it's just a matter of continuing to improve. And I just want to say congrats to Pooran... with a couple of guys missing out this series, to win a series against Australia, gotta enjoy it," he added.

Pollard was not able to play a single match against Australia, and in his absence, Nicholas Pooran led the side.

Evin Lewis blasted 79 off 34 balls before Sheldon Cottrell and Andre Russell picked three wickets respectively to help West Indies beat Australia by 16 runs in the fifth and final T20I on Friday (local time).

With this win, West Indies wrapped up the T20I series 4-1 over Australia. For Australia, Andrew Tye picked three while Adam Zampa and Mitchell Marsh scalped two wickets each. (ANI)

