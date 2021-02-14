Will never forget this day: Axar Patel relishes Test cricket debut

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 13 (ANI): India all-rounder Axar Patel, who made his debut in Test cricket on Saturday, said he will never forget the date (February 13, 2021) for the rest of his life.

In the ongoing second Test against England, India made three changes to their playing XI. Skipper Virat Kohli handed a debut Test cap to Axar. The all-rounder had missed out on the series opener due to pain in his left knee.

Axar, who made an unbeaten five runs on the opening day of the second Test, feels privileged to represent India in the longest format of the game. The all-rounder also thanked his fans for the support and good wishes.



"13/2/21 A day I will never forget for the rest of my life - feel privileged to represent my country in Test cricket. Thank you all for the support and good wishes. @BCCI," Axar tweeted.

India ended day one of the second Test at 300/6 with Rishabh Pant and debutant Axar unbeaten on 33 and five runs respectively. The hosts looked in control after Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane's knock but lost control as three wickets fell in the final hour of the play.

Rohit feels 350 runs on board will be a good first innings total looking at turning nature of the pitch.

"I feel 350 would be a good total on this wicket and we have four wickets left. So we will hope Pant and Axar play long innings. Try and make as many runs as possible as we know this wicket will start turning a lot from the second and third day as we can see the rough patches," said Rohit in the virtual press conference after the end of the day's play on Saturday.

Three Indian wickets in the final hour of play tipped the opening day of the second Test slightly in favour of England after Rohit's sensational knock had set up the India innings on Saturday. (ANI)

