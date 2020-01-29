Will Pucovski to lead Cricket Australia XI against England Lions

Melbourne [Australia], Jan 29 (ANI): Will Pucovski will be leading the Cricket Australia XI in the upcoming ODI series against England Lions, national selection panel (NSP) confirmed on Wednesday.

Last year, Pucovski had taken a break from the game to look after his mental health ahead of the Test series against Pakistan and New Zealand.

"It is pleasing to see Will Pucovski back in a national squad. Will has progressed well over the course of the summer and recently captained the Victorian second XI in a Twenty20 tournament in Queensland. These three games are an invaluable opportunity for Will to gain more captaincy experience against quality opposition," National Selector Trevor Hohns said in an official statement.

CA XI squad: Will Pucovski (capt), Max Bryant, Caleb Jewell, Jake Lehmann, Alex Ross, Brad Hope, Jaron Morgan, Will Sutherland, Xavier Crone, Blake Edwards, Matthew Kuhnemann, Cameron Boyce, Mitch Perry, Jack Prestwidge.

The NSP will name separate Cricket Australia XI and Australia A squads for the four-day segment of the England Lions tour at a later date.

The Lions have named strong 50-over and four-day squads for the tour of Australia. The four-day squad features off-spinner Dom Bess and opening batsmen Zak Crawley and Dominic Sibley, all of whom featured in England's recent 3-1 Test series victory over South Africa. (ANI)

