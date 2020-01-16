Will remember your passion for the game: Dhawan condoles demise of Charulata Patel

New Delhi [India], Jan 16 (ANI): Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan on Thursday condoled the demise of super cricket fan, Charulata Patel, saying that the 87-year-old will always be remembered for her passion for the game.

"RIP Charulata Patel Ji.. Will always remember your passion for the game. Thank you for your unconditional love and support," Dhawan tweeted.



Patel had made herself a household name after turning up for India's matches during the 2019 World Cup.

She went on to storm social media after she was seen cheering for the Men in Blue during their World Cup clash against Bangladesh last year.

After the match, the entire Indian side went to meet Patel and both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were seen meeting the fan.

"I am a very religious person and have so much trust in God. So, when I pray, it comes true and I am saying that India is going to get the World Cup, definitely," Patel had told ANI during the World Cup.

The octogenarian had caught everyone's eyes while she was ardently cheering for the Indian team when they were batting.

Patel had also stated that she was in the stadium when India lifted their first World Cup, back in 1983, under the leadership of former cricket Kapil Dev.

"I have been there. When they won the World Cup, I was so proud, I started dancing. And today also, I told my granddaughter that when India is going to defeat Bangladesh, I am going to dance," she had said.


