Will send someone else for toss, says Faf du Plessis

London [UK], Oct 18 (ANI): South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis said he may send 'someone else' for the toss in the third Test match against India.

South Africa is having a poor run in the tosses during their Asia tours. They have lost their last nine tosses, ESPN Cricinfo reported.

"Probably will [send] somebody else to the toss tomorrow, I'll give you that, because my record so far hasn't been great, and then, yeah, if we put big runs on the board in the first innings, that's where we need to start," said du Plessis.

India is on a 2-0 lead in the ongoing three-match Test series against the Proteas. In both the matches, India won the toss and elected to bat first.

Du Plessis further said: "We get runs in the first innings, and then anything from there is possible. So hopefully, that'll be how it'll unfold over the next couple of days, where we can put some runs on."

"The pitch looks a little bit drier, a little bit crustier, so first-innings runs are going to be vital, and then anything is possible in the second innings," he added.

The third Test match between India and South Africa will commence from October 19 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Jharkhand. (ANI)

