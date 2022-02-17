Will Smeed signs contract extension with Somerset County

Somerset [UK], February 17 (ANI): Young English cricketer Will Smeed has signed a contract extension with Somerset, the County Cricket Club announced on Thursday.

Somerset said the 20-year-old has agreed to a new 12-month deal which will see him ply his trade at the Cooper Associates County Ground until at least the end of the 2023 season.

Will, who signed his first professional contract ahead of the 2021 season, made his debut for the Somerset Under 10s in 2010 as an eight-year-old and worked his way through the Somerset Age Group sides before joining the Somerset Academy in 2016.



"I've loved my first full season at Somerset, so it was a no brainer for me to extend when the opportunity arose. There's a great atmosphere at the Club and I feel as though we are all building towards something special," Will said in a statement as per the Somerset website.

"I have built some great relationships with the players and coaches and am looking forward to developing these further over at least the next two years," he added.

Will made his Somerset bow in the T20 Blast against Worcestershire at Taunton in 2020 and has since established himself as a key member of the Club's T20 side.

He has amassed over 640 runs in his 25 T20 matches at an average of 29.31 with a best of 82 at an impressive strike rate of 138.11. (ANI)

