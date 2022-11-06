Will take bit of time to take it all in: Scott Edwards after win over SA

Adelaide[Australia], November 6 (ANI): Netherlands captain Scott Edwards was ecstatic after his team's win over South Africa and expressed that the victory would take time to sink as he struggled for words.

An emotional Edwards said that the match went away quickly and has no words to describe his feelings after the historic victory.

"I am lost for words. Went so fast. This will take a bit of time to take it all in. We are used to these conditions in the Netherlands. We were confident around the 160 mark to defend this," said the Dutch captain.

Labelling the 2022 T20 World Cup a great experience and learning curve for the team, he mentioned that it was their absolute goal to win two matches to be able to qualify for the next World Cup.

"Another great experience, another big upset from the Netherlands. Absolute goal for us after losing the first two games that we are still playing for a spot in the next World Cup. Two results go our way," added Edwards.

Coming to the match, put to bat first by South Africa, the Dutch put up 158/4 in their 20 overs. Openers Stephan Myburgh (37) and Max ODowd (29) put up a fine stand of 58 runs for the first wicket.



Colin Ackermann top-scored with 41* off 26 balls for the Netherlands.

Spinner Keshav Maharaj (2/27) was the pick of the bowlers for Proteas. Anrich Nortje and Aiden Markram also got a wicket each.

Chasing 159, the South African batting line-up was up for a huge surprise by Dutch. Netherlands bowlers dominated the proceedings right from the powerplay. Biggies like wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock (13), Rilee Rossouw (25), Aiden Markram (17) and David Miller (17) failed to make an impact with the bat.

Heinrich Klassen did score 21 runs, but that was not enough either as the team fell 13 runs short. At the end of 20 overs, SA could only score 145/8.

Pacer Brandon Glover was the pick of the bowlers for Dutch, picking up 3/9 in two overs. Fred Klaassen and Bas de Leede took two wickets each. Paul van Meekeren also took a wicket.

Ackermann's knock of 41 earned him the 'Man of the Match' title.

Brief Score: Netherlands 158/4 (Colin Ackermann 41, Tom Cooper 35; Keshav Maharaj 2-27) vs South Africa 145/8 (Rilee Rossouw 25, Heinrich Klaasen 21; Brandon Glover 3-9). (ANI)

