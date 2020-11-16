Williamson, Boult rested for T20Is against West Indies as NZC announces squads

Auckland [New Zealand], November 16 (ANI): New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Monday announced the T20I and Test squads for the upcoming series against West Indies, with Kane Williamson and Trent Boult being rested for the shortest format games.

Devon Conway and Kyle Jamieson have found a spot in the T20I side which will be captained by Tim Southee.

NZC said that Southee, Jamieson, and Ross Taylor are only available for the first two T20Is, at Eden Park on November 27 and Bay Oval on November 29, before heading to Hamilton to join an unchanged 13-man Test squad on November 30.

Mark Chapman, Doug Bracewell, and Scott Kuggeleijn will join the T20I squad as cover for the three players.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead said they are preparing for a challenge against an opposition "full of stars".



"I think we're all very aware and appreciative of how much work has gone in to make this home summer possible - in what is clearly unprecedented times. The season schedule is complex and for the first time we're going to have a BLACKCAPS Test squad assembling on the same day we're playing a T20 International in another city," Stead said in a statement.

"We've got players at quite different stages with some having played almost a month of domestic cricket, some in managed isolation following the IPL, and others battling injuries. Firstly, we have a challenging T20 series against an opposition full of stars with plenty of big game experience. The three-game series is over just four days so we'll need to hit the ground running to build some momentum for the summer," he added.

Stead also clarified the decision to omit Colin Munro from the T20 squad.

"With Colin heading to the Big Bash and therefore unavailable for the Pakistan T20 series pre-Christmas, the selectors are keen to look at other batting options at the top of the order," he said.

New Zealand T20 squad: Tim Southee (c), Hamish Bennett, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (wicket-keeper), Ross Taylor. Doug Bracewell, Scott Kuggeleijn, and Mark Chapman included for game three in place of Jamieson, Southee, and Taylor.

New Zealand Test squad: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling (wicket-keeper), Will Young. (ANI)

