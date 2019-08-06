Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill and Brendon McCullum
Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill and Brendon McCullum

Williamson, Guptill wish Brendon McCullum happy retirement

ANI | Updated: Aug 06, 2019 17:37 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): After the former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum's decision of retiring from all forms of cricket, Kane Williamson and Martin Guptill wished the cricketer.
Current Kiwi skipper Williamson posted a photo along with McCullum on Instagram and captioned the post as "Legend, thanks for everything @bazmccullum42 @photosportnz".

Opening batsman Guptill also posted a picture with McCullum and wrote: "Congrats on a wonderful career @bazmccullum42. Had the best seat in the house for a lot of it," as the caption.

McCullum had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Monday. The 37-year-old has played 101 Test matches for New Zealand scoring 6453 runs with the highest score of 302. He featured in 260 ODIs for the team and amassed 6083 runs with a strike rate of 96.37.
McCullum also played 71 T20Is and scored 2140 runs with an average of 35.66. He had previously bid adieu to international cricket on February 24, 2016.
"As much as I am proud of what I've achieved in my 20-year professional career - more than I ever could have dreamed of when I first entered the game - I have felt the drive to keep going harder to maintain in recent months," he said in a statement posted on Twitter.
McCullum represented Otago Volts at the provincial level, the Lahore Qalandars in Pakistan Super League, the Brisbane Heat in Australia's Big Bash League and the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL.
The player was also involved in the Caribbean Premier League and the Bangladesh Premier League.
Earlier this year on February 4, he had announced his retirement from Big Bash League. He represented Brisbane Heat and played 34 matches for the side, scoring 990 runs, including nine fifties.
McCullum had led the Kiwi side to the finals of the 2015 World Cup. The side was defeated by Australia in the summit clash.
He also holds the record for scoring the fastest century in Test cricket as he had registered a ton from just 54 balls against Australia in 2016.
He would be retiring from all forms of cricket after the conclusion of the ongoing Global T20 Canada in which he is representing Toronto Nationals. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 17:00 IST

No separate state team for Ladakh in Ranji Trophy

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): After the Central Government's decision to revoke Article 370 and bifurcate the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories, Committee of Administrators (COA) Chief, Vinod Rai on Tuesday said that Jammu and Kashmir will continue to play as Jammu & Kashmir and

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 16:16 IST

PCB and team owners come on board to conduct entire PSL in Pakistan

Karachi (Pakistan), Aug 6 (ANI): Owners of six franchises of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) have come to an arrangement with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to stage the fifth edition of the tournament in 2020 entirely in Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 16:14 IST

Steve Smith, Nathan Lyon move up in Test rankings

Dubai [UAE], Aug 6 (ANI): After the promising performance in the first Ashes Test against England, Australia batsman Steve Smith and spinner Nathan Lyon moved up in the latest ICC Test rankings, announced on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 15:59 IST

Smith, best batsman in the world along with Kohli: Justin Langer

London [UK], Aug 6 (ANI): Australian coach Justin Langer heaped praise on Steven Smith, calling him the best batsman in the world along with Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 15:16 IST

Bumrah, Dhawan congratulate Dale Steyn for his Test achievement

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah and opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan on Tuesday praised Dale Steyn as 'focal point of fast bowlers' as the South African pacer announced his retirement from the Test cricket on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 15:09 IST

Great to have support of leaders across Australia: Meg Lanning...

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Australia skipper Meg Lanning on Tuesday said it is great to have the support of leaders across Australia for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020, starting February 21.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 14:43 IST

James Anderson out of second Ashes Test

London [UK], Aug 6 (ANI): England seam bowler James Anderson has been dropped for the second Ashes Test, scheduled for August 14 at the Lord's, due to a right calf injury.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 14:24 IST

Sachin Tendulkar hails McCullum's contribution to New Zealand

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Former India legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday hailed Brendon McCullum for his contribution to the New Zealand cricket.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 14:21 IST

Duleep Trophy squads announced: Shubman Gill to lead India Blue

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Shubman Gill has been named to lead the defending champions India Blue in the upcoming Duleep Trophy, starting August 17 in Bengaluru.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 14:21 IST

Cricket Australia added Jhye Richardson to National Performance...

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 6 (ANI): Cricket Australia on Tuesday added fast bowler Jhye Richardson to the National Performance Squad (NPS) for India tour.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 14:08 IST

Body can't cope with demands of training, competition: Sally...

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Former Olympic champion and Australia's track athlete Sally Pearson on Tuesday bid adieu to her 16-year long career, saying her body will not be able to cope with the demands of training and competition.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 13:18 IST

Australia is here to win Ashes: Tim Paine

Dubai [UAE], Aug 6 (ANI): Australia Test skipper Tim Paine on Tuesday said that his team is in England to win the Ashes series, after registering a 251-run massive win in the first Test at Edgbaston.

Read More
iocl