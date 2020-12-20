Williamson looking forward to T20Is after 'incredibly special' week

Hamilton [New Zealand], December 20 (ANI): New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson rejoined the side on the eve of the second T20I against Pakistan after welcoming the birth of his first child with his partner Sarah Raheem.

The 30-year-old missed the second Test against West Indies and the first T20I of the three-match series against Pakistan, which hosts won by five wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Williamson described the past week as an "incredibly special" one and looked forward to returning to action on the field.



"Obviously, you get a lot of advice on the way on what to expect and you try to take that into account, but you can't quite expect it eh? It's just so amazing, really, to be there through it, and obviously to have a few days at home has been really, really cool. But at the same time, it's nice to get back with the guys and looking forward to getting involved in some of these T20s," ESPNcricinfo quoted Williamson as saying to New Zealand Cricket.

"In a lot of ways, you go through the years and you're all the young guys, and now you're not so young, and you have a few other interests. There's a lot of kids in among the team which is really, really cool," he added.

While bowling coach Shane Jurgensen also joined Martin Guptill and Ross Taylor in embracing Williamson at training, head coach Gary Stead said he was "pleased" for Williamson and Sarah.

"He's quite tired, so a bit bleary-eyed, I think. But, overall he's hitting them well. Just normal Kane - gets about and does his business. It's always nice, I guess when you welcome a new addition into the family and we're all so pleased for Kane and Sarah. Delighted that everything is well and back in with us in the cricket team as well," Stead said.

New Zealand will play against Pakistan in the second T20I at Seddon Park, Hamilton later in the day. (ANI)

