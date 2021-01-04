Williamson surpasses Fleming to record most 50-plus Test scores for Kiwis

Christchurch [New Zealand], January 4 (ANI): New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has added another feather to his illustrious cap as he surpassed former skipper Stephen Fleming to record most fifty-plus scores for the Kiwis in the longest format of the game.

The right-handed batsman achieved the feat during the ongoing second Test match against Pakistan on Monday. Williamson now holds the record for the most fifty-plus score (56) for the Blackcaps in Test cricket. Fleming, who played 111 Test for New Zealand had 55 fifty-plus scores.

The New Zealand skipper hit an unbeaten 112 on day two of the second Test against Pakistan to put the Kiwis on top here at the Hagley Oval. Williamson, who ended 2020 by claiming the number one spot in Test rankings has now become the first player to hit a ton in 2021.



The Kiwis concluded day two at 286/3, trailing Pakistan by 11 runs. Williamson and Henry Nicholls are currently unbeaten on 112 and 89 respectively. For Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Abbas, and Faheem Ashraf scalped one wicket each.

Starting their innings on day two, New Zealand openers provided a steady start to the side as Tom Latham and Tom Blundell put on 52 runs for the first wicket, but Pakistan came back strongly as the visitors dismissed both the openers in a span of six balls.

Williamson and Nicholls did not put their foot off the peddle in the final session and both batsmen went past their half-century mark. In the end, the duo saw out the final session of play and the Kiwis ended day two with seven wickets in the bag.

New Zealand had bundled out Pakistan for 297 in the first innings as Kyle Jamieson scalped five wickets. (ANI)

