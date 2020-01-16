Williamson to lead New Zealand in upcoming T20I series against India

Auckland [New Zealand], Jan 16 (ANI): Kane Williamson will be leading the New Zealand side for the upcoming five-match T20I series, as the selectors announced the 14-member squad.

Williamson had gotten injured before the third Test against Australia and had to miss the last match of the series in Australia.

He had also missed last year's T20I series against England due to a hip injury.

But the batsman has recovered in time, and he is line to play all the five-matches against the Men in Blue.

In a surprise call-up, Hamish Bennett has also been called back in the side. He last played for the Kiwis in 2017.

Bennett has so far played just one Test and 16 ODIs.

"We are delighted to have Hamish back in the fold for what will be a huge series against India. Over the past few seasons, he's consistently been one of the top domestic white-ball bowlers and we have been impressed how he's been able to evolve his game," Kiwi selector Gavin Larsen said in an official statement.

"We all know he brings good pace and bounce but it's the clever variations he's added that make him such a well-rounded T20 bowler," he added.

Matt Henry (left thumb), Tom Latham (right pinky), Seth Rance (achilles), Doug Bracewell (knee), Will Young (right shoulder), and Adam Milne (ankle) are all injured and hence have not been considered for selection.

New Zealand T20I squad: Kane Williamson (capt), Hamish Bennett, Tom Bruce (games 4-5), Colin de Grandhomme (games 1-3), Martin Guptill, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

India and New Zealand are slated to play five T20Is, three ODIs, and two Tests.

The first T20I will be played on January 24. (ANI)

