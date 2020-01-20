Windies defeat England by 71 runs (DLS) at U19 World Cup

Kimberley [South Africa], Jan 20 (ANI): West Indies defeated England in a rain-affected match by 71 runs (DLS) in the ongoing ICC U19 World Cup on Monday.

Chasing 268, England were restricted at 184/9 before the start of rain at Diamond Oval here. As the rains did not stop, the Caribbean team was declared the winner by the DLS method.

Ben Charlesworth and Jordan Cox stitched a 53-run opening partnership. Cox was dismissed by Ashmead Nedd after playing a knock of 20 runs in the 14th over. Charlesworth (36) was scalped by Matthew Patrick in the 21st over.

Tom Clark and Jack Haynes added a 51-run stand for the third wicket. The former was plumbed in front of the wickets by Nedd after scoring 38 runs.

Dan Mousley, who joined Haynes in the middle, failed to leave his mark on the scoreboard and was sent back to the pavilion by Nyeem Young in the 33rd over. Mousley scored just four runs.

After the dismissal of Mousley, England lost four quick wickets as Heynes (27), Joey Evison (1), Lewis Goldsworthy (3), and skipper George Balderson (10) were sent back to the pavilion, reducing England to 151/8.

Kasey Aldridge and Blake Cullen stitched a brief stand of 23-run for the eighth wicket. Aldridge was caught and bowled by Matthew Forde after scoring 21 runs.

Cullen and Hamidullah Qadri remained unbeaten at seven and four runs respectively. Young bagged fifer while Nedd clinched two wickets to give their side a second consecutive victory in the tournament.

Earlier, Windies were asked to bat first after losing the toss. An unbeaten 86 by Kevlon Anderson and Nyeem Young's half-century steered them to 267/7 in 50 overs.

Anderson's knock was studded with three sixes while Young hammered 66 runs off 41 balls. He was awarded player of the match for his all-round performance with bat and ball. (ANI)

