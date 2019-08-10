Cricket West Indies (CWI) logo
Cricket West Indies (CWI) logo

Windies name 13-member squad for Test series against India

ANI | Updated: Aug 10, 2019 13:30 IST

St. John's [Antigua], Aug 10 (ANI): Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Saturday named the 13-member squad for the upcoming Test series against India.
The interim selection panel of CWI headed by Robert Haynes has included Antiguan uncapped off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall in the squad.
"Rahkeem has been performing consistently over a long period of time and has proven to be a match-winner, so we believe his elevation to the Test squad is merited at this time," said Haynes.
The squad includes two uncapped players - Cornwall and Shamarh Brooks. The Test side will be lead by pacer Jason Holder.
Cornwall will make his long-awaited Test debut at home when West Indies kick off their campaign in the ICC World Test Championship against India later this month.
Cornwall has been rewarded for his impressive record for Leeward Islands Hurricanes in the West Indies Championship and the West Indies "A" team, since making his first-class debut less than five years ago.
The 26-year-old has taken 260 wickets at an average of 23.90 in 55 first-class matches and is highly regarded among his peers as one of the most effective spin bowlers in the Caribbean side.
West Indies squad for Test series against India: Jason Holder (c), Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach.
Windies will play against India in two Test matches. The first Test will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in Antigua from August 22 to 26. (ANI)

