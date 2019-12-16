Windies players fined for slow over-rate in first ODI against India

Dubai [UAE], Dec 16 (ANI): West Indies have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate against India in the first ODI match in Chennai on Sunday.

David Boon of the International Cricket Council (ICC) elite panel of Match Referees imposed the fine after Kieron Pollard's side was ruled to be four overs short of its target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for players and player support personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time. As such, the team has each been fined 80 per cent of their match fee.

Pollard pleaded guilty to the offence after the end of the match and accepted the proposed sanction so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Nitin Menon and Shaun George, third umpire Rodney Tucker and fourth umpire Anil Chaudhary leveled the charge.

Windies won the match by eight wickets as Shimron Hetmyer (139) and Shai Hope (102*) scored centuries. Both the teams will now face each other in the second game at Visakhapatnam on December 18. (ANI)

