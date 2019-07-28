India skipper Virat Kohli
India skipper Virat Kohli

Windies Tour: Virat Kohli to do pre-departure press conference

ANI | Updated: Jul 28, 2019 21:41 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 28 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday confirmed that Indian skipper Virat Kohli will be addressing the media before team leaves for USA and West Indies.
Earlier, BCCI source had told ANI that there will be no pre-departure press conference.
"There will be no pre-departure press conference by the Indian team leaving for the West Indies. There is no window for a press conference ahead of the departure. We tried but it was not possible," a BCCI source told ANI.
Following are the squads for West Indies tour:
T20Is: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, and Navdeep Saini.
ODIs: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed and Navdeep Saini.
Tests: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (wk) Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav.
The Men in Blue, who will be leaving on Monday, will take on the Carribean side in three T20Is, three ODIs, and two Test matches. (ANI)

